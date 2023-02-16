Thursday, February 16, 2023
Abbeville Man Charged with Harassment

The Oxford Police Department was contacted on Feb. 14 by someone who claimed they were being harassed by somebody that had previously committed a crime against them. 

Dylan Busby

After investigation, Dylan Busby, 27, of Abbeville, was charged with Intimidating a Witness. Busby was located by Bruce Police Department and transported to the Lafayette County Detention 

Center. Busby was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond. 

The Bruce Police Department assisted in this case.

Staff report

