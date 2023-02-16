Abbeville Man Charged with Harassment

The Oxford Police Department was contacted on Feb. 14 by someone who claimed they were being harassed by somebody that had previously committed a crime against them.

Dylan Busby

After investigation, Dylan Busby, 27, of Abbeville, was charged with Intimidating a Witness. Busby was located by Bruce Police Department and transported to the Lafayette County Detention

Center. Busby was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.

The Bruce Police Department assisted in this case.

Staff report