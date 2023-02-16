James Meredith Visits with OSI Students

By Alyssa Schnugg

James Meredith visits with social studies classes at Oxford Intermediate Meredith took questions from students. Elizabeth Easland, center, reads a newspaper article about Meredith, right. James Meredith at Oxford Intermediate School Meredith’s grandson, James Howord Meredith Knight, came to OSI with his grandfather. Photos by Alyssa Schnugg

In honor of Black History Month, James Meredith visited with students in the Oxford School District Thursday.

The visit was arranged by Oxford Intermediate School student Elizabeth Eastland whose family are close friends with Meredith.

Meredith was the first African-American student to be admitted into the University of Mississippi in 1962. His admission caused a riot at the Oxford campus where two people were killed, and dozens more injured.

The students asked Meredith questions like if he was nervous on his first day at Ole Miss; if his classes were hard; and at what age did he know he wanted to change the world?

Meredith said he knew he wanted to go to Ole Miss after visiting a doctor when he was about 12 years old.

“The doctor had his pictures up from when he played football at Ole Miss and I said to myself, that’s where I want to go,” Meredith said.

Meredith also said that he wasn’t nervous when he arrived on the Ole Miss campus because he believed Ole Miss was where he needed to be as sure as he believed in “the Bible.”