Edgar Duckworth

The Oxford Police Department responded to 800 College Hill on Monday in reference to a possible intruder.

On the scene, officers made contact with Edgar Duckworth, 26, of Oxford.

After investigation, Duckworth was arrested and charged with

Burglary.

Duckworth was taken before a Lafayette County Justice

Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000.00 bond.

