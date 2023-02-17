Most Government Officers Closed Monday; Trash Will be Collected in City, County

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Due to the Presidents’ Day holiday, most local, state and non-essential federal government offices will be closed Monday.

Oxford and Lafayette County government officers will be closed Monday.

Garbage pickup by Oxford Environmental Services and the Lafayette County Solid Waste Department will not change for the holiday, however, offices will be closed. The city or county will not pick up rubbish (large items) on Monday.

Federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, and most banks will be closed Monday; however, it’s recommended to check with individual bank branches for their hours of operation.

Buses with the Oxford-University Transit System will run their regular routes.

Paid parking on the Square will be free on Monday.

The Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library will be open on Monday.