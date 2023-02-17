Oxford Chamber/EDF to Hold Event for New Oxford, Lafayette County Residents

“I’m new in town, where can I find a map?

“When can I file Homestead Exemption?”

“What company should I call regarding a gas issue?”

These are among the many questions received daily from new residents at the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce. To help answer questions new Oxonians and Lafayette Countians may have, the Chamber and Economic Development Foundation has organized the inaugural “Welcome to the Neighborhood” event.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Chamber of Commerce boardroom, located at 299 Jackson Avenue West.

Whether you’ve just moved in or it’s been a while, all new residents are invited to attend, stated Rosie Vassallo, Director of the program.

Among guest speakers will be Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Noel Wilkin, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of Mississippi. Other guests will include city and county officials and service providers who will educate new residents about the services they offer.

Come and get your questions about Oxford and Lafayette County living answered in one setting.

Newcomer packets will be distributed as well as other valuable resources.

RSVP to Rosie Vassallo at rosie@oxfordms.com or by calling 662-234-4651.

Staff report