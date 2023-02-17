Friday, February 17, 2023
Oxford Diagnostic Center Receives Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award

Oxford Diagnostic Center – North Mississippi Imaging Services is a recipient of Press Ganey’s Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award for Patient Experience.

This award recognizes hospitals and clinics that perform in the top 5% of health care organizations for patient experience, patient or physician engagement or clinical quality performance during a year’s time.

“This is a great recognition for the Oxford Diagnostic Center,” said Bill Henning, CEO and administrator of Baptist North Mississippi. “It is a clear indication of the clinic’s commitment to providing a great experience and quality care for patients.”

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement.

The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

Baptist North Mississippi is a 217-bed hospital in Oxford that offers a variety of services including cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, home care and hospice and a 24-hour emergency room.

For more information, call 662-636-1000 or visit northmiss.baptistonline.org.

Staff report

