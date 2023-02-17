Taiwo to Hold Monthly Workshops Aimed at Empowering Local Women

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’s Shey Taiwo, a NCAA champion title holder in the weight throw, understands about the need for women to have high self-esteem and positive visions for their future.

A graduate student now at Ole Miss, she’s still competing on the school’s track and field team. She has also started her own beauty product company and wants to share all she’s learned with other women.

She even named her company, “Esteem.”

“The brand is all about mental health, self-care and self-love,” she said.

Taiwo will be holding regular events for area women with the first one to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 8 at Oxford Nutrition.

The first event will be a vision board workshop.

“I’m really excited about this and I just really wanted to do something to give back to the Oxford community because it’s done so much for me,” Taiwo said.

Taiwo will be the speaker and walk attendees through the steps on how to make a vision board for themselves.

“I’ll show them why it’s so important to envision and physically be able to see and visualize what you want as a woman and how that can be empowering to them,” Taiwo said.

The workshop is free; however, Taiwo is asking people to register online if they plan on coming to the workshop.

To RSVP to the first vision workshop, visit Esteem Events online.