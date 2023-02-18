Ole Miss Clinches Series by Taking Series from Delaware

Grayson Saunier was one of the anticipated storylines coming into game two of the Ole Miss-Delaware series. His four innings of work turned out to be a solid start to his college career and helped lift the Rebels to a 10-0 win against the Blue Hens.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound true freshman right-hander walked four but struck out five, allowing just one hit, as Ole Miss led 4-0 after his first outing was in the scorebook.

Offensively, the Rebels (2-0) were effective during Saunier’s four innings. In the bottom of the first, Calvin Harris drove in their initial run of the game with a single to left that scored Ethan Groff who had reached on a walk. The Rebels’ had only begun to put runs on the scoreboard.

Ethan Lege flew out to center field to score Kemp Alderman who had also reached with a walk. Anthony Calarco singled up the middle to score Harris.

Ole Miss added a run in the second inning. Peyton Chatagnier reached on a walk but was out at second when Groff reached on a fielder’s choice. Jacob Gonzalez singled up the middle to score Groff, and it was 4-0 for the home team. Blue Hen starter right-hander Nate Rolka made it through two outs in the second but was relieved by left-hander Carter Welch who got the final out.

In relief of Saunier to start the fifth, true freshman right-hander Sam Tookoian went one and two-thirds innings, striking out three but allowing two hits and a walk before left-hander Jackson Kimbrell came in. He immediately gave up a walk to Josear Diaz.

With the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco turned to veteran right-hander Jack Dougherty , who got Bret Lesher to strike out swinging and end the Blue Hen threat.

In the bottom of the sixth, Ole Miss picked up a two-out run to add to its lead. Groff singled to center field which got Chatagnier home. The Rebel second baseman had reached on a single to left and stole second prior to the RBI by Groff.

Dougherty, who had five strikeouts in the game, went back out for the seventh and made quick work of the visitors with two strikeouts and a fly out to center.

In the Rebel seventh, after Kemp Alderman walked and Harris reached on an error, Ole Miss added three runs on a Judd Utermark homer to the left corner at the visiting bullpen. After TJ McCants doubled, Delaware made a pitching change. RHP Luke Pizzico came in and got his team out of it with no further damage.

In the bottom of the eighth, Ole Miss closed the game out with the ten-run rule in effect. Rebel pinch hitters Tim Simay and John Kramer got base hits. After Bo Gatlin flew out and Lege was hit by a pitch, right-hander Jack DiLeo relieved Pizzico. A pinch-hit single by team captain Garrett Wood scored Simay and Kramer to end it.

Saunier picked up the win, while Rolka got the loss.

Ole Miss had 11 hits, and Delaware (0-2) had three. Chatagnier, with two hits, led Ole Miss, while nine other Rebels had one hit each. Eighth-inning batters Utermark and Wood had multiple RBI, with three and two respectively.

Sunday’s series finale is at noon with junior left-hander Xavier Rivas getting his first start on the mound for Ole Miss.

Courtesy of Jeff Roberson, Ole Miss Athletics