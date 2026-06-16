Mike Bianco Critics Are Back, but Ole Miss’ Reality Hasn’t Changed

If you were hoping Ole Miss would move on from Mike Bianco this offseason, you probably won’t be enjoying this column.

The segment of the fan base that went mysteriously silent during the super regional sweep at Auburn has re-emerged after two rough games in Omaha, ready to fire up the same old arguments.

But the reality is simple. Bianco isn’t leaving, and he isn’t getting pushed out. Not now, not soon, and probably not for a while.

As reported by Rebels247’s Chase Parham, Bianco’s buyout is now at 100 percent thanks to the College World Series berth.

That means if Ole Miss wanted to make a change, it would owe him every remaining dollar on his contract. Every single one. And with Keith Carter and Bianco set to meet in the next week to discuss the usual end-of-season review and contract adjustments, an extension is far more likely than any kind of separation.

Bianco is finishing year four of the six-year deal he signed after winning the national championship in 2022. He’s set to make $1.675 million next season, plus he pocketed $165,000 in bonuses this year.

The contract structure heavily favors him, which is why a shorter extension — something that pushes the deal back out to four years — makes the most sense. It stabilizes the program without locking Ole Miss into another long, lopsided agreement.

And here’s the part the loudest critics don’t want to hear. There are plenty of reasons Ole Miss isn’t firing Bianco, and most of them have nothing to do with the buyout.

For starters, the grass isn’t always greener. Just look at Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs made the splashiest hire in the country, pulling Brian O’Connor away from Virginia, stacking a top three transfer class, signing a highly ranked high school group, and entering the season with Omaha-or-bust expectations.

And where were they in June? At home. Watching Ole Miss in Omaha.

That situation wasn’t identical — O’Connor wasn’t replacing Mississippi State’s version of Bianco — but the point stands. Nothing is guaranteed, even when you think you’ve nailed the hire. (This year’s version of Mississippi State is South Carolina, who hired Coastal Carolina’s Kevin Schnall.)

Bianco gives Ole Miss its best chance to win. Period.

He’s taken the Rebels to Omaha twice in four years. He’s stabilized the program after a couple of rough seasons. And unlike the post-2022 slide, this roster is built to avoid a repeat.

Enough key players are expected back to keep Ole Miss competitive with the SEC’s top tier next season. Add a few breaks, a few right decisions, and maybe a big-time transfer or two, and the Rebels could easily find themselves in the way-too-early College World Series conversation.

That’s the part the message-board crowd never seems to factor in. They want a change because change feels exciting. But excitement doesn’t win games. Stability does. Development does. A coach who knows how to navigate the SEC grind does. And Ole Miss already has that.

Bianco is heading into year 27. If Carter extends him to a four-year deal, that takes him to year 30.

That’s a long time, sure, but it’s also a reminder of why Ole Miss keeps winning more often than it loses. You don’t stumble into that kind of longevity.

So yes, the critics are back. They always come back after a loss.

But the numbers, the results, and the reality all point the same direction. Mike Bianco isn’t going anywhere.

And Ole Miss is better off for it.