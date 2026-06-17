Ole Miss Baseball Sends Five Pitchers to MLB Draft Combine

The MLB Draft Combine list dropped Tuesday, and Ole Miss fans are going to recognize a lot of the names.

Baseball America’s Josh Norris reported the full group, and the Rebels aren’t just well‑represented — they’re sending an entire pitching staff.

Hudson Calhoun, Landon Koenig, Wil Libbert, Taylor Rabe and Cade Townsend all received formal invitations. Every one of them is an underclassman. That’s the twist. No seniors. No fifth‑years. Just a bunch of pitchers who could either be back in Oxford next spring or gone before July is over.

Two high school signees made the list too: Cole Prosek and Taj Marchand. And let’s be honest, those two aren’t likely making it to campus. Scouts expect both to go in the first 50 or so picks next month. Of course, nothing is guaranteed, but when evaluators talk about you as a top‑two‑round lock, the college route usually fades fast.

Prosek’s résumé looks like something out of a video game. The 6‑foot‑1, 195‑pound slugger led Madison‑Ridgeland Academy to another MAIS 4A title and hit .585 with 18 home runs, 79 RBI and a 1.177 slugging percentage.

Marchand wasn’t far behind in the absurd‑numbers department. The 6‑foot‑2 James Island star hit .531 with 57 runs, 45 RBI and 13 homers while winning a third straight state championship and a second straight MaxPreps Player of the Year award.

These are the kinds of players who don’t slip through the draft cracks.

The current Rebels are a different story.

Rabe and Townsend are the headliners, both projected to go high and both talented enough to hear their names early. But the draft is unpredictable. If either one slips outside the first round, or outside the bonus range they’re aiming for, the door to returning in 2027 isn’t locked. It would still be a surprise, but not impossible. The Combine gives teams a chance to meet them, test them, and decide whether they’re worth the investment now or later.

Koenig, Calhoun and Libbert fall into that same gray area. They’re good enough to be drafted. They’re young enough to come back. And Ole Miss would gladly welcome any of them back.

Meanwhile, the Rebels aren’t waiting around to see how the draft shakes out. In today’s world, if you wait you fall behind.

Mike Bianco has already added LSU right‑hander Mavrick Rizy and USC Upstate right‑hander Brent Stukes from the portal to the pitching staff. (They’ve also added ex-Louisiana Tech first baseman Trey Hawsey.)

The Combine runs through June 23 and includes on‑field testing and a high school showcase, but the real roster‑building window stretches into July. The portal closes June 30 for entries, and the MLB Draft follows July 11‑13.

Ole Miss has a lot of names in the mix. Some will sign. Some won’t. Some decisions will surprise people. That’s the nature of the draft.

But for now, the Rebels can say something not many programs can: they’ve got a full bullpen headed to the Combine, and every outcome is still on the table.