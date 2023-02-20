Ole Miss Baseball Sweeps Delaware

By Ryan Hunt

The Ole Miss Rebels started the new baseball season last weekend right where they left off last year — by winning.

Baseball fans were excited to see the 2022 national championship Rebels in action, so much so that students waited four days to secure seats for the season.

On Friday, the Rebels bested the Delaware Blue Hens 11-2 with Peyton Chatagnier, T.J. McCants, Will Furniss and Ethan Gross leaving the yard. But what stole the show for the fans was the quickness of the games as all three-games went around 2 two hours and 40 minutes. Starting this season, pitchers will have 15 seconds to throw a pitch with the bases empty and 20 seconds with a runner on base.

The Rebels stayed hot on Saturday, beating the Blue Hens 10-0, and continued their dominance on Sunday with a 14 – 4 victory.

The new faces on the team also played a part in the clean sweep this weekend. Judd Utermark hit a home run in his first career at-bat, and freshman reliever Sam Tookoian put on a pitching clinic Saturday.

With the loss of Tim Elko, it will be crucial for the success of the Rebels to fill his shoes as Coach Mike Bianco looks to go back to Omaha.

