Ole Miss Remains at No. 4 in Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Jacob Gonzalez hits his grand slam in the second inning against Delaware on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

D1Baseball released its latest Top 25 rankings on Monday after the opening weekend of college baseball. Ole Miss stayed at No. 4 in the country from the preseason poll after sweeping the Delaware Blue Hens.

Ole Miss (3-0) opened its national title defense in dominate fashion in front of the fans at Swayze Field.

The Rebels offense outscored the Blue Hens 35-6 in the three-game series, with two-run rules on Saturday (10-0 in 8 innings.) and Sunday (14-4 in 7).

Ole Miss smashed eight home runs in over the series, including a grand slam by junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez on Sunday. Senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier leads the club in home runs with two.

On the mound, Ole Miss starters Hunter Elliott, Grayson Saunier and Xavier Rivas offered solid performances, recording 22 strikeouts.

Ole Miss joins eight other clubs from the Southeastern Conference in this week’s poll: LSU (1), Tennessee (3), Ole Miss (4), Texas A&M (5), Florida (7), Arkansas (9), Vanderbilt (10), Alabama (20) and South Carolina (23).

To see the full poll click here.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday, welcoming the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 4 p.m. The game can be streamed on the SEC Network+.