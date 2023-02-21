Elliott to miss Friday Start Against Maryland

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Hunter Elliott Photo by Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

No. 4 Ole Miss ace Hunter Elliott will miss his Friday night start against No. 13 Maryland due to tightness in his arm.

Head coach Mike Bianco met with the media on Tuesday night after the 11-3 win over Arkansas State University and discussed Elliott’s forearm tightness.

“After Friday’s start Hunter felt some tightness in his forearm,” Bianco said. “He felt it again on Sunday but, felt he was ok with no soreness throwing. On Monday, he threw again and felt it was precautionary to get an MRI.”

Bianco said the MRI was taken Monday afternoon and results are not back yet.

“We sent the MRI to serval orthopedics,” Bianco said. “We’re getting information over the next couple of days to find out what the plan of attack is.”

Elliott took the mound on opening day in a win against the Delaware Blue Hens and recorded nine strikeouts in five innings, allowing two runs on three hits.

The Rebels will have Jack Dougherty, Grayson Saunier and Xavier Rivas on the mound this weekend against Maryland. The first pitch of the three-game series is Friday at 4 p.m.