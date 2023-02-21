United Way of Oxford-LC Names Richardson Board Member of the Year

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County recently named Diana Richardson as the recipient
of its 2022 Board Member of the Year Award.
Richardson, principal technical product manager at CoreLogic, has been a member of the UWOLC Board of Directors since January 2021.
She is on the organization’s campaign and basic needs advisory committees in addition to serving in
a multitude of other ways.
“We are very lucky to have a board of many wonderful members who are both passionate about and committed to the betterment of our community,” board member and past president Doug Odom said in nominating Richardson. “To say that Diana Richardson goes above and beyond that already lofty bar is an understatement.”
The UWOLC Board of Directors created the board member of the year award in 2019 to annually recognize the exemplary service of a selected board member. Board members submit
nominations for the award at the end of each year and the organization’s executive committee
reviews the submissions before selecting the annual recipient.
“I have had the privilege of working with Diana at CoreLogic | FNC and now on the board of
directors for United Way,” board member and president Debra Sage said. “She has always been
one of the most giving people I know as she leads with a servant’s heart in all that she does and we
are truly better for having her as a member of our organization.
“Diana has an undeniable dedication to making her community and the world around her better
every day and I cannot think of anyone more deserving. United Way is truly blessed
to have such wonderful people serving on the board that are dedicated to making this community
better.”
UWOLC Executive Director Kurt Brummett announced the award during the organization’s
most recent board meeting. In doing so, Brummett noted Richardson’s many contributions to the
UWOLC and Lafayette-Oxford-University community as well as the tremendous leadership and
guidance she provides.
“Above all else, Diana is an incredible person who selflessly gives of herself for the betterment
of others,” Brummett said. “She is a revered member of our local United Way team and I cannot
thank her enough for all she does as for our organization and community as she epitomizes what
it means to be a servant leader each and every day.”
Richardson called receiving the award an honor.
“I am fortunate to be a part of this great organization whose board is comprised of truly
wonderful people who have servant’s hearts and are passionate about helping our community,” she said. “I am very grateful to Kurt and our board for thinking of me and hope that we can continue to
provide service to the people of Oxford and Lafayette County.”
In addition to her roles with the UWOLC, Richardson supports several other local causes and
organizations such as the Christmas Store and Memory Makers through her volunteer service.
Richardson and her husband, Dwain, live in Oxford and have four children, Kaiden, Niko, Zuri
and Akil.