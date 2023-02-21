United Way of Oxford-LC Names Richardson Board Member of the Year

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County recently named Diana Richardson as the recipient

of its 2022 Board Member of the Year Award.

Diana Richardson was named the UW Board Member of the Year recently. Executive director Kurt Brummett presented her with the award. Photo provided

Richardson, principal technical product manager at CoreLogic, has been a member of the UWOLC Board of Directors since January 2021.

She is on the organization’s campaign and basic needs advisory committees in addition to serving in

a multitude of other ways.

“We are very lucky to have a board of many wonderful members who are both passionate about and committed to the betterment of our community,” board member and past president Doug Odom said in nominating Richardson. “To say that Diana Richardson goes above and beyond that already lofty bar is an understatement.”

The UWOLC Board of Directors created the board member of the year award in 2019 to annually recognize the exemplary service of a selected board member. Board members submit

nominations for the award at the end of each year and the organization’s executive committee

reviews the submissions before selecting the annual recipient.

“I have had the privilege of working with Diana at CoreLogic | FNC and now on the board of

directors for United Way,” board member and president Debra Sage said. “She has always been

one of the most giving people I know as she leads with a servant’s heart in all that she does and we

are truly better for having her as a member of our organization.

“Diana has an undeniable dedication to making her community and the world around her better

every day and I cannot think of anyone more deserving. United Way is truly blessed

to have such wonderful people serving on the board that are dedicated to making this community

better.”

UWOLC Executive Director Kurt Brummett announced the award during the organization’s

most recent board meeting. In doing so, Brummett noted Richardson’s many contributions to the

UWOLC and Lafayette-Oxford-University community as well as the tremendous leadership and

guidance she provides.

“Above all else, Diana is an incredible person who selflessly gives of herself for the betterment

of others,” Brummett said. “She is a revered member of our local United Way team and I cannot

thank her enough for all she does as for our organization and community as she epitomizes what

it means to be a servant leader each and every day.”

Richardson called receiving the award an honor.

“I am fortunate to be a part of this great organization whose board is comprised of truly

wonderful people who have servant’s hearts and are passionate about helping our community,” she said. “I am very grateful to Kurt and our board for thinking of me and hope that we can continue to

provide service to the people of Oxford and Lafayette County.”

In addition to her roles with the UWOLC, Richardson supports several other local causes and

organizations such as the Christmas Store and Memory Makers through her volunteer service.

Richardson and her husband, Dwain, live in Oxford and have four children, Kaiden, Niko, Zuri

and Akil.