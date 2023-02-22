Oxford Woman Indicted in Death of Infant

By Alyssa Schnugg

A grand jury has indicted an Oxford woman on a charge of murder in the death of an infant.

Loran Jones

Loran M. Jones, 27, is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center for murder on no bond pending a bond hearing in the next day or two.

In July, investigators with the Oxford Police Department responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s emergency room in regard to an unresponsive child.

OPD opened an investigation and charged Jones with child neglect; however, after the presentation to the grand jury earlier this month, the grand jury changed the charge to murder. She was picked up on a warrant Tuesday.

It was unclear Wednesday if the baby was Jones’s child.

Few details were known Wednesday on how the child died as the indictment had not yet been filed at the Lafayette County Circuit Court.

“All I can say at this time is there was an event that happened that contributed to the baby’s death,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen.

Hotty Toddy News will update this story when more information is made available.