Yalobusha Man Charged With Possession of Child Porn

A Yalobusha man has been arrested and charged with having child pornography in his possession.

On Jan. 24, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding Child Sexual Abuse Material found on an email account.

Kristopher Allen Myers

The case was assigned to an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation began and it was determined that the material was located at an address in Yalobusha County. Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office then worked in conjunction with the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 15, a search warrant was issued for the address in Yalobusha County, in the area of Highway 315. Investigators searched the residence and seized numerous computers and media storage devices.

On further investigation, Kristopher Allen Myers, 32, of Yalobusha County was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Myers was taken to the Yalobusha County Jail and was formally charged.

Myers was issued a $45,000 bond by a Yalobusha County Justice Court Judge and is currently in custody at the jail.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office were assisted in this case by the Water Valley Police Department and the Lafayette County Metro Narcotics.

If anyone has any concerns or questions contact the office to speak with the ICAC investigator at 662-234-6421.

Staff report