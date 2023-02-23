City to Consider Converting Avent Park Tennis Courts into Pickleball Courts

By Alyssa Schnugg

The Oxford Board of Aldermen will consider allowing the Oxford Park Commission to convert the 12 tennis courts at Avent Park to pickleball courts.

Seth Gaines, director of OPC, told the Board Tuesday that pickleball has become a very popular sport in recent years.

He said the Oxford Park Commission Board approved converting the courts at its last meeting in February.

“I’m here today to seek permission to look at the costs and accept quotes,” Gaines said.

The four tennis courts that are currently at Avent Park could be converted to make 12 permanent pickleball courts.

Gaines said more than 20 tennis courts are available for the public to use at the John Leslie Courts at the Oxford Activity Center.

Expanding the number of permanent pickleball courts in Oxford will eventually allow the city to host major tournaments.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said she was OK with getting quotes but that the project would likely not happen this fiscal year since it’s in the middle of the budget year.

The Board voted to allow Gaines to solicit and accept quotes.

Quotes would be collected by the Gaines and then brought back to the OPC Board for their consideration before ultimately coming back before the Board of Aldermen for their approval.