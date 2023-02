Laterika Walters

A Southaven woman faces a felony charge after allegedly damaging someone’s vehicle.

On Feb. 5, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report about vandalism to a vehicle while parked at The Links.

The victim stated that Laterika Walters, 21, of Southaven, had keyed her vehicle causing over $1,000 in damage.

On February 16th, Walters turned herself on the charge of felony malicious mischief.

She was given a bond of $3,500 by a Justice Court Judge.

Staff report