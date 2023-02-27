Cold Front to Bring Heavy Rain, Storms Later This Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

More rain and possible heavy thunderstorm are expected in Lafayette County later this week.

After a few light showers this morning, the sun will return later today; however, it will be windy. There is currently a Wind Advisory in effect until 4 p.m. Winds will average around 20 to 25 mph with some gusts as high as 45 mph.

Skies will clear tonight and Tuesday should be a “perfect” spring day with a high of 74 degrees, and a slight breeze under sunny skies.

Enjoy it while you can, because clouds return Wednesday. There is currently a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, starting around 1 p.m.

Oxford has a Marginal Risk, or a 1 (on a 1 to 5 scale) for severe storms on Wednesday, primarily between 4 and 10 p.m.; however, the chance for severe storms increases on Thursday when a cold front arrives in Lafayette County.

It’s expected to rain most of Thursday with the greatest chance for severe weather Thursday night. Winds could gust up to 45 mph and Lafayette County has an “Enhanced Risk” for severe storms. That is a 3 on the NWS’s 1 to 5 severe weather risk rating system.

The highs will remain in the 70s through Thursday but after the cold front moves in, the high expected for Friday will be 58 degrees with a low around 36 that night.

The weekend is looking to be rain-free as of today. Saturday is expected to be 57 degrees under sunny skies with a low overnight of 37 degrees. Sunday is expected to be near 61 degrees under sunny skies.

