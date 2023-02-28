OSD Trustees Recognize Outgoing Board Member Betsy Smith

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford School Board of Trustees recognized board member Betsy Smith for her service to the district during Monday night’s regular meeting.

It was Smith’s last meeting as a board member.

Betsy Smith. Photo via the OSD

She was appointed to the Board in 2018.

Superintendent Bradley Roberson said Smith was the type of person who always thinks of everyone else before herself.

“Which is something to admire,” he said Monday. “Not just as a board member, but as a human being. Betsy is the type of board member that’s going to take a stand for what she believes is the right decision for our kids and that’s incredibly important.”

Roberson presented Smith with a plaque for her outstanding service for five years as an OSD Board Trustee.

“You are greatly appreciated and we want to thank you for all your service to our kids and our community,” Roberson said.

Last week, the Oxford Board of Aldermen, which appoints four of the five OSD trustees, announced that Lolita Gregory will take Smith’s seat on the Board.

Gregory’s term will begin on the first Saturday in March, as per Mississippi Code.