Harmontown Woman Faces Felony Burglary Charge

A Harmontown woman was arrested recently for allegedly breaking into storage units.

Tresa Grant

On Feb. 10, through interviews, investigators with the Oxford Police Department discovered that Tresa Grant, 52, of Harmontown, allegedly broken into storage units in the 2500 block of Jeff Davis Extended in January.

Grant was arrested and charged with Commercial Burglary.

Grant was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department assisted OPD in locating Grant.

Staff report