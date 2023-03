An Oxford man was arrested recently after a domestic violence incident in Lafayette County.

Rodrick Owens

On Feb. 25, Lafayette County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to County Road 104 for a possible kidnapping.

On arrival, deputies began an investigation and subsequently arrested Rodrick Owens, 19, of Oxford and charged him with Domestic Violence – Third Offense.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report