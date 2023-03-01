Wednesday, March 1, 2023
OSD Foundation Awards $49K in Grants to Teachers

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

PE teacher Lauren Hill received a grant for a healthy heart initiative. Photo via the OSD Foundation

The Oxford School District Foundation awarded close to $49,000 in grants this school year.

For over 30 years the OSD Foundation has recognized outstanding teachers through its Teacher Innovation grant program.

This year, 19 grants were awarded for a total of $48,973 from the Foundation.

The Foundation has a grant cycle every year and teachers are invited to apply for grants.

The largest grant awarded this year was $11,871 which will be used to purchase ceramic supplies for a new ceramic class at the high school.

The grant submission that received the most approval votes from the Foundation board was a $2,900 grant for a mobile makerspace and a critical thinking cart for the gifted program at Central Elementary.

See all of the grants awarded in the graphic below:

Other grants will be used for incubators in classrooms, books, theater equipment, purchasing musical instruments for students who cannot afford to purchase them and several more.

Funds generated from car tag sales, various fundraisers, and generous donors make these grants a reality.

Each dollar of OSDF funds must be spent to generate maximum educational impact for students.

The nonprofit organization, made up of Oxford residents, families and businesses, was set up in 1986 with a focus of improving academics and opportunities in the school district.

Latest articles