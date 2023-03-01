Oxford-Based Life Dental Group Gathers in Oxford for Team Summit

Coach Mike Bianco inspires Life Dental team members with his keynote talk on the value of teamwork. Photo provided



In early February, dentists, hygienists and business managers from Life Dental Group’s practices across Mississippi and Alabama gathered in Oxford, Miss., for the company’s 2023 Team Summit.

In addition to reviewing the past year, learning about new technologies and techniques, and planning for 2023, they heard a rousing keynote speech from Ole Miss Baseball Coach Mike Bianco, who led the Rebels to their 2022 national championship.

“I know dentistry’s a bit different than baseball, but Coach Bianco made sure we left the Summit inspired to serve our patients with the same kind of teamwork that made his team national champions,” said Dr. Mike Huggins, Life Dental’s lead dentist. “It was great having him join us.”

Dr. Christine Rayburn, DMD, of Life Dental Oxford and Dr. Todd Fincher, DDS, of Life Dental clinic Bright Smiles Columbus, enjoy a planning session at the Team Summit. Photo provided

Throughout 2022, Life Dental acquired three new dental practices. On the eve of the Team Summit, the group also acquired a practice in Ridgeland, Miss., and they will open another in Tuscaloosa in the first quarter of 2023. Going forward, Life Dental will add three to five new practices each year.

Life Dental also used the Team Summit to officially launch Local Life , the company’s effort to support local communities through ongoing charitable donations, as well as sponsorship of youth sports teams and other activities.

“We don’t buy practices just to drive revenue,” Huggins said. “We truly value giving back to our communities, not just in donations but in real community involvement and excellent patient care.”

For more information, contact Rob Vincent at rvincent@equiproinvest.com .

Courtesy of Red Window Communications