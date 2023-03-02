Book Your Stay at a MS State Park Using New Reservation System 

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks announced Wednesday that its new reservation system is now live.

The system has a new look with enhanced features that makes planning and booking a stay at one of the 21 Mississippi State Parks more convenient.

“The new booking platform makes it easier for guests to reserve their favorite campsite or cabin while also seeing all available amenities in all Mississippi State Parks,” said Brian Ferguson, Chief of Staff for MDWFP.

“What also excites me about this new system is our ability to communicate directly with our guests before and after their stay. In order to improve and offer our guests the greatest value for their time and money, we need their feedback, and this will help us accomplish that.”

Reservations from the previous system have been moved to the new system and all future dates are now available for booking up to 13 months in advance.

For more information about Mississippi State Parks or to book your stay, visit www.mdwfp.com/parks-destinations or call 601-432-2400.

Staff report