More Severe Storms, Heavy Rain Tonight

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Another round of strong thunderstorms and heavy rain is expected tonight in Lafayette County.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for our area through noon on Friday and a Wind Advisory from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. on Friday.

Lafayette County is currently listed as having an Enhanced Risk, of a 3 on the NWS’s 1 to 5 Severe Weather Risk Scale. The worst of the storms are expected tonight, after 8 p.m. into the overnight hours. The NWS warns folks to have a way to be woken up if warnings are issued for their area.

“Before you go to bed tonight (Thursday night), be sure you have read up on the latest forecast and know what to expect for your area overnight,” stated the NWS-Memphis on its Facebook page.

Tonight’s round of severe weather could pack a punch with all hazards possible, including damaging winds with gusts up to 45 mph, tornadoes, hail and a significant flash flooding potential, according to the NWS.

During Wednesday night’s storms, a few trees were reported down with some local minor road flooding. That could increase with the ground already being heavily saturated.

Light rain and showers are possible throughout the day today.

The rain is expected to continue into Friday morning and then begin clearing up around noon.

The CodeRED Emergency Notification service is used by emergency officials to create messages that can be sent to citizens in targeted areas of the county. CodeRED has mobile apps available on Google Play and the Apple App Store or online at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF8BBDD6E554.

The city of Oxford sends out weather and other public alerts on Nixle. Sign up at https://www.nixle.com/.

Hotty Toddy News will post weather updates, watches and warnings when possible on its Facebook and Twitter pages tonight.