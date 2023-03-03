High Winds Wreak Havoc on Trees, Powerlines in Lafayette County

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Screenshot from NEMEPA’s power outage website

Several law enforcement agencies and Oxford and Lafayette County departments are out and about, scrambling to clear roads due to downed trees and power lines.

High wind gusts rolled into the area this morning with gusts up to 50 mph.

At noon, more than 6,000 North East Mississippi Electric Power Association customers were without power.

Oxford Utilities is reporting just 18 homes without power.

Lafayette County received about 4 inches of rain Wednesday evening through the early morning hours on Friday, saturating the ground and leading to several trees being blown down.

According to Lafayette County Emergency Management, as of 11:30 a.m., there are trees and powerlines down on the following roads and highways:

400 Block of County Road 101

Highway 6 West

100 Block of County Road 217

County Road 415

100 Block of County Road 207

County Road 519

100 Block of County Road 198

300 Block of Centerpointe Drive

300 Block Buddy East Parkway

County Road 347

600 Block of County Road 303

County Road 506

Highway 9 West

100 Block of County Road 5057

2500 Block of Jackson AVE West

The Lafayette County Fire Department, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Lafayette County Road Department, Oxford MS Police Department and Oxford Emergency Management have responded to clear all hazards.

North East Power and TVA are out trying to restore power.