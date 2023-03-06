Week Starts off Warm, Rain Mid-Week, Then Cooler Temps

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Via the NWS-Memphis

After a rollercoaster ride of weather last week, Lafayette County residents can expect, well, more of the same this week – from warm and sunny to rainy and then chilly.

This week starts off with warmer-than-average temperatures with a high Monday of 77 degrees under sunny skies and a low of 57 degrees at night, according to the National Weather Service.

By the weekend, temperatures will be below average for this time of year.

Tuesday will still be mostly sunny; however, clouds will start to form and the sun will play peekaboo in the afternoon. By nightfall, more clouds are expected to roll in. The high for Tuesday should hit 77 degrees and the low is expected to be 52 degrees.

Rain returns on Wednesday. Currently, there is a 60 percent chance of showers Wednesday afternoon. The high will be around 62 degrees. More showers are expected Wednesday night through Friday morning.

The high Thursday and Friday will hover around the mid-60s. While Thursday’s low is expected to be about 58 degrees, that will drop Friday night to 44 degrees.

Saturday is expected to be about 64 degrees under sunny skies with a low of 44 degrees.

Sunday could see some showers. Otherwise, expect partly sunny conditions with a high near 61.

As of Monday, there are no watches or advisories listed for severe weather on Wednesday. Hotty Toddy News will post any weather-related updates to our website, Facebook and Twitter.