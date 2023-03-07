Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Clear Creek Boat Ramp Closed for Repair

Clear Creek Landing. Wikimedia Commons

The US Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District has closed the Clear Creek boat ramp until further notice.

A portion of the surface has collapsed and rendered the boat ramp unusable until repairs can be made.

Fishermen are encouraged to use other ramps to access the lake.

Currently, there are usable boat ramps at Pat’s bluff, Engineer Point, Beach Point, Teckville Landing, and Wyatt’s Crossing.

Additional boat ramps will become available as lake water levels rise.

For additional information contact the Sardis Lake Field Office at 662-563-4531.

Staff report

