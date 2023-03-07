Lafayette Supervisors OK Future Site of New County Animal Shelter

By Alyssa Schnugg

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved the location for a new, future animal shelter.

Supervisor Chad McLarty presented three proposed locations to his fellow supervisors on Monday during the Board’s regular meeting.

All three locations were inside the Lafayette County Max D. Hipp Industrial Park.

Two of the locations were located off Switch Road, or County Road 104.

The third is located off Industrial Park Road, which will have access to the future West Oxford Loop extension.

The Board decided the two locations off Switch Road were too close to residences.

“As the Supervisor for the District, I can’t vote for that,” David Rikard said.

The third location was approved by a unanimous vote. Due to the number of trees and topography of the site, there is a good amount of site prep and dirt work that needs to be done.

McLarty said most of the work could be done by the county; however, it would tie up employees for a couple of weeks and suggested the Board look into contracting with another company.

Board President Mike Roberts said the county will build the shelter but it will not run the shelter.

“We’ve been talking to a couple of groups but no decision has been made on that yet,” Roberts said Monday after the meeting.