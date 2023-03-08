OFD Responded to 3,100+ Calls in 2022

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Fire Department responded to more than 3,100 calls in 2022.

OFD Chief Joey Gardner presented the 2022 annual report to the Oxford Board of Aldermen Tuesday.

Of the 3,167 calls in 2022, one-third of the calls were medical calls, outside of vehicle crashes.

Firefighters/EMTs responded to 129 wrecks with injuries; 12 brush fires, 21 building fires and more.

The calls in 2022 increased by 543 calls from 2021 and medical calls were up by 281 from 2021.

On average the busiest time of day was noon to 4 p.m. when there were 649 of the 3,167 calls throughout 2022 during those hours.

Saturday and Sunday were tied for being the busiest days of the week, with each day having 479 calls in 2022.

Firefighters responded to the most calls in December, largely due to the record-breaking cold around Christmas.

“We had more than 140 calls in 48 hours,” Gardner said.

The department completed 1,846 fire inspections and reached 6,435 people with the department’s many educational programs at area schools and community events.

The OFD’s 80 firefighters completed more than 15,000 hours of community service.