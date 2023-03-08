Oxford High to Host Festival of Nations

Oxford High School will host the inaugural Festival of Nations to showcase the many cultures represented in the student body and the Oxford community.

The Festival will take place at 5:30 p.m. on April 26.

“Diversity brings such innovation to the student experience we offer,” said Nancy McCurdy, OSD English Learners Program Coordinator. “Research shows that a person’s creativity is enhanced by their ability to integrate different points of view—something we all learn when interacting with people from different backgrounds. We want to celebrate that.”

The Oxford School District has 33 different home languages represented among its students.

Participants are invited to provide immersive experiences with food, activities, performances, and demonstrations specific to their country of origin.

“The Festival of Nations will be an exciting evening for the entire school district to enjoy,” said Oxford High Principal Dr. Dana Bullard. “My hope is that our community sees the vibrant cultures and students that make Oxford High so special.”



The Oxford School District is inviting students, parents, and the local community to get involved to represent various cultures represented in Oxford.

Interested individuals or groups should complete the participation form at oxfordsd.org to demonstrate their level of involvement.

For business sponsorship, contact the OSD Communications Department at news@oxfordsd.org.

Courtesy of the OSD