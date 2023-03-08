Oxford Man Faces Commercial Burglary Charge

An Oxford man was arrested recently for allegedly stealing items from a commercial building.

Montie Robbins

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, on March 1, a report was filed in regard to property being stolen from a commercial building on County Road 162.

The reporting party identified the suspect as Montie Robbins, 47 of Oxford.

An investigation was conducted and found Robbinson had allegedly pawned the items in multiple pawnshops across northern Mississippi.

Investigators discovered Robbins was in the Leflore County Detention Center. They an affidavit for commercial burglary and applied for an arrest warrant.

Deputies went to Leflore County and extradited him back to Lafayette County.

Robbins is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000.

Staff report