Three Firefighters/EMTs Receive Life Saver Award for Saving a Stabbing Victim

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lieutenant Brett Childs, left, Captain John Cole Tramel and Firefighter Shane Arbuckle (not pictured) were awarded the Life Saver Award by the OFD Tuesday at the Board of Aldermen meeting. Photo via the OFD

Three Oxford firefighters and EMTs were recognized Tuesday evening by the Oxford Board of Aldermen for receiving the Life Saving Award.

On Feb. 23, the Oxford Fire Department responded to a reported stabbing where they found a man stabbed multiple times.

OFD Chief Joey Gardner presented the Life Saving Awards to Lt. Brett Childs and Capt. John Cole Tramel in front of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Tuesday. Firefighter Shane Arbuckle was also a recipient of the award but could not attend Tuesday’s meeting as he was taking a class at the Fire Academy.

The patient survived the attack and is recovering.

“They did a great job,” Gardner said. “We wanted to acknowledge them.”

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said she received a text from Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen after the incident.

“He said the only reason that gentleman made it was due to the actions of the Oxford Fire Department,” Tannehill said.

Childs thanked the Board for its support of the OFD by providing firefighters with training and continuing education possibilities.

“The education you provide to us helps us provide to the public,” Childs said.