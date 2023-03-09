Funeral Services Planned for 33-Year-Old Kendric McLean

Former Oxonian Kendric Montrel McLean died on March 1 in Memphis at 33 years old.

Kendric Montrel McLean

Visitation will be from 12 to 4 p.m. on Friday. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

McLean attended Oxford High School, where he played football and basketball. He was also a member of the AAU running rebels under former Ole Miss Men’s Basketball head coach, Rob Barnes.

He was born Oct. 19, 1989, in Oxford to Sharon J. Houston and Kenneth McLean.

He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Oxford under the leadership of Pastor Eric Wilson. There he served as a youth usher.

Before moving to Memphis, he worked with CenterPlate Food Services on the Ole Miss campus and other food services in Oxford. Kendric was a wonderful father, son, brother, and nephew.

He loved cooking, playing basketball, and spending time with his daughter, Kendra, parents, sister, and all of his aunts, uncle, cousins, and friends. He had a quiet spirit, a genuine smile, and loved to laugh. He was known as “Cadillac Grill.”

L. Hodges Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements. Visit L. Hodges online for the complete obituary.

Staff report