Maurice Carter

A Memphis man was arrested recently for an incident of theft in 2022.

On June 11, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business located in the 1100 block of Merchants Drive.

After an investigation, Maurice Carter, 31, of Memphis, was arrested and charged with felony shoplifting.

Carters was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.