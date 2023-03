A Clarksdale man was arrested recently for allegedly molesting a minor.

On Feb. 14, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding a sexual assault of a minor.

After a completed investigation, Joshua Bright, 32, of Clarksdale was arrested and charged with Molesting/Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

Bright was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $30,000 bond. The Greenwood Police Department assisted in locating Bright.

Staff report