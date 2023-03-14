No. 3 Ole Miss Baseball Prepares to Take on Jacksonville State on the Road

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 3 Ole Miss baseball team hits the road to take on Jacksonville State Gamecocks this evening. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN +.

Ole Miss (14-2) comes into this game on an eight-game winning streak after sweeping Purdue over the weekend. The Rebels went 8-1 against the Big Ten Conference over the first four weeks of play with three wins each over Maryland and Purdue and a win each over Minnesota and Nebraska.

Against the Boilermaker’s, Kemp Alderman and TJ McCants became the first pair of teammates to combine for six home runs in two-consecutive games since 1998.

Alderman comes into the week ranked top-five in the SEC in home runs, home runs per game, RBI, and total bases.

As a club, Ole Miss is ranked fifth in the NCAA in batting average, 11th in slugging percentage, 14th in on-base percentage, and 14th in home runs.

Jacksonville State (6-10) is coming off of a series win South Alabama over the weekend.

The Gamecocks are led at the dish by T.J. Reeves with a .388 average with five home runs, three doubles and 21 RBIs.

The pitching matchup for tonight’s contest will preview the right-handed arm of Jordan Vera for the Rebels against Jake Peppers for Jacksonville State.

Vera has an 0-0 record with a 10.13 ERA in five appearances and one start with seven strikeouts to five walks.

Peppers’ is a right-hander with a 2-1 record on the season and a 5.40 ERA with 16 strikeouts and five walks.