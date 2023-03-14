Tuesday, March 14, 2023
FeaturedHeadlinesSportsBaseball

No. 3 Ole Miss Baseball Prepares to Take on Jacksonville State on the Road

0
164

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 3 Ole Miss baseball team hits the road to take on Jacksonville State Gamecocks this evening. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN +.

Ole Miss (14-2) comes into this game on an eight-game winning streak after sweeping Purdue over the weekend. The Rebels went 8-1 against the Big Ten Conference over the first four weeks of play with three wins each over Maryland and Purdue and a win each over Minnesota and Nebraska.

Against the Boilermaker’s, Kemp Alderman and TJ McCants became the first pair of teammates to combine for six home runs in two-consecutive games since 1998.

Alderman comes into the week ranked top-five in the SEC in home runs, home runs per game, RBI, and total bases.

As a club, Ole Miss is ranked fifth in the NCAA in batting average, 11th in slugging percentage, 14th in on-base percentage, and 14th in home runs.

Jacksonville State (6-10) is coming off of a series win South Alabama over the weekend.

The Gamecocks are led at the dish by T.J. Reeves with a .388 average with five home runs, three doubles and 21 RBIs.

The pitching matchup for tonight’s contest will preview the right-handed arm of Jordan Vera for the Rebels against Jake Peppers for Jacksonville State.

Vera has an 0-0 record with a 10.13 ERA in five appearances and one start with seven strikeouts to five walks.

Peppers’ is a right-hander  with a 2-1 record on the season and a 5.40 ERA with 16 strikeouts and five walks.

Previous article
Grenada Officers Can be Sued in Jail Death, Judge Rules
Next article
University invests in the future and business of Esports

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles