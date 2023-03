An Oxford teen faces a felony charge after being arrested after a domestic incident recently.

Joshua Wadley

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday deputies were dispatched to County Road 132 for a domestic incident.

Deputies arrived on the scene and started an investigation.

They arrested Joshua Wadley, 18, of Oxford. He was charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report