La’Jaylon Jones

An Oxford man was arrested for felony mischief, according to the Oxford Police Department.

On Feb. 12, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Anderson Road for a report of damaged property.

After an investigation, La’Jaylon Jones, 22, of Oxford was arrested.

He was charged with felony malicious mischief and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Staff report