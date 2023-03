Video from WLBT via CNN Newsource

The Jackson City Council voted Tuesday to rename a street in honor of civil rights icon James Meredith.

Griffith Street will be renamed to James. H. Meredith Drive.

Meredith was the first African-American student to be admitted into the University of Mississippi in 1962. His admission caused a riot at the Oxford campus where two people were killed, and dozens more injured.

He graduated in 1963.

Staff report