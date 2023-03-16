Thursday, March 16, 2023
FeaturedHeadlinesMississippi

Political Signs Illegal on State Right-of-Way

0
15
Image via MDOT

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reminds political candidates that campaign signs are not permitted within the right-of-way on state highways, according to Mississippi law.

The width of highway right-of-way varies by location and includes the driving lanes, shoulders and mowed areas; the right-of-way can potentially reach distances of 300 feet or more from the centerline of driving lanes.

To maintain traffic safety, please observe the following:

  • Illegally placed campaign signs contribute to our state’s $3.2 million litter problem that spoils Mississippi’s natural beauty.
  • Any illegally placed signs will be removed.
  • Keeping the right-of-way clear prevents safety hazards and interference with the traveling public along roadways.
  • Signs with steel or wooden posts pose potential hazards that may cause harm to roadside workers, may damage roadside equipment and may become projectiles if hit by mowers.
  • Signs are not permitted within areas necessary for clear vision at intersections; signs must not interfere with the sight distance of a driver.
  • No signs are allowed in limited access right-of-way.
  • Typically, the right-of-way is larger near roadway intersections.
  • Signs removed by MDOT crews will be kept for two weeks at a local MDOT maintenance facility before being discarded.
  • Candidates may retrieve signs from MDOT without penalty.

For information about right-of-way distances in specific areas along a state-maintained highway, call your local MDOT maintenance facility.

For more information, call 601-359-7074 or visit GoMDOT.com.

Courtesy of MDOT

Previous article
Dental Providers Assess for Oral Health and Signs of Sleep Disorders
Next article
Showers, Gusty Winds Tonight, Friday; Temps Expected to Drop Again

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles