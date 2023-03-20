Sponsored Content: META Hard Elixir…Taste for Thought’s SakeTM

Image provided

META Hard Elixir is an authentic RTD (Ready to Drink) for the younger cohort’s perpetual quest for an ultra-cool product experience with extraordinary taste. META is dope, unique, thoughtful, engaging, funny, cerebral, and emotional…flavors with an innovative arc steeped in experiences and emotions. LOVE…” What does Love taste like?” BLISS, VIBE, CHILL, RAVE, RAGE, NPHAZE, and Flow.

The creator, Roby M. Wilson, is a successful entrepreneur, founder, and CEO of Maxximedia Advertising Co., Imagipix…a full-service national production firm, and the latest venture, META Hard Elixir by Metabev, LLC. Wilson has 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur. He obtained a B.A. in Radio and Television from the Jack J. Valenti School of Communication at the University of Houston and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business.

With a proven track record of growing and launching innovative and successful products in the advertising and media industry, the leap into the consumer-packaged goods market with META Hard Elixir will not be a long one. He has extensive knowledge and experience leading a team of industry experts in developing market strategies and managing product launches for his businesses and 100s of current and former clients.

Roby is an advocate for continued education and serves as a mentor for future McCombs MBA students and student brand ambassadors at various campuses across the U.S., including The University of Mississippi he has recruited during the formulation and branding process of META Hard Elixir. The students participate in various areas of the launch process including market validation testing. META Hard Elixir will be found in stores across the country in late Spring 2023…Ole Miss Business, Journalism, Marketing, and IMC students are encouraged to reach out to METAMEDIA@METAHARD.WORLD for more information on potential intern and ambassador programs.