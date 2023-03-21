Oxford High School Work-Based Learning Student Logs Over 1,000 Hours of Work

Griffis has achieved most of his 1,000+ hours working on the culinary team at the Country Club of Oxford.

Oxford High School student Peter Griffis has surpassed the required credit hours for Work-Based Learning with over 1,000 hours logged.

The standard hour requirements for course credit are 70 hours of work for 1/2 credit, 140 hours for one full credit and 280 hours required for two credits.

Griffis has achieved most of his 1,000+ hours working on the culinary team at the Country Club of Oxford. After starting in the “dish pit,” he has made his way down the line to his current job in banquet prep and as a grill cook.

Griffis’ supervisor and the Club’s Executive Chef, Jonathan Oliver, is a proud witness to the student’s work ethic and considers him a valuable team member.

“He has really shown a love for food and preparing beautiful food for the membership,” Oliver said. “He will shine bright in his next stage; everyone will love him.”

Work-Based Learning, offered through Oxford High’s Career Technical Education program, is designed to allow students to obtain experience in coursework connected to a specific career and support students in developing the soft skills needed for future success.

WBL allows these students to connect that coursework with authentic work experiences, providing training grounds for students to practice and improve on nontechnical skills such as dependability and teamwork.

Peter’s teacher and the district’s WBL Coordinator, Jeff Jones, also sang his student’s praises.

“I’m so proud of him for reaching this milestone,” Jones said. “Peter is a great example of the willingness of our students to become active, successful citizens in our community. He has embraced the challenge of being both a student and an employee enthusiastically, and he should be proud of this accomplishment.”

Griffis wants to continue on the culinary path after high school and plans to attend the Culinary Arts Institute at The W in Columbus.

