City, UM Agree to Provide Designated Rideshare Pickup Spot for Baseball Games

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

To help keep Ole Miss baseball fans safe, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request to work with University of Mississippi Athletics to provide a designated rideshare pickup location for home baseball games.

Location of the pickup location is starred.

While a majority of the area is on the University of Mississippi campus, some portion is on the city-owned right-of-way, and why approval by the Aldermen was requested.

UM Athletics proposed a rideshare pickup location in the South Lot, south of Swayze Road just off Highway 6.

Mark Levy, director of special projects for Oxford, said the pick-up location would be enforced from one hour prior to the game until two hours after the game.

“We have a similar system in place around the Square with designated pick-up locations for rideshare,” Levy said. “This would be similar.”

Levy said University officials are working with Uber and Lyft to have the pickup areas activated on their apps for drivers by this weekend.

Riders would not be allowed to be picked up on Old Taylor Road or University Avenue until two hours after the game.

To access the pickup location, pedestrians will use a pedestrian path from Swayze field. The Oxford Police Department has reviewed and approved the geofence location and times.