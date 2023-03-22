Como Man Charged With Making Threats Against Former Employer

A Como man was arrested recently and charged with making terroristic threats for an incident that occurred in August.

Darris Buford

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Aug. 16, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Hathorn Road in regard to a former employee making threats toward a business.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Darris Buford, 38, of Como.

Buford was picked up on March 19 and charged with terroristic threats.

He was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $25,000 bond.

The Senatobia Police Department assisted in the arrest.

