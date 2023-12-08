Check Fraud Investigation Leads to Burglary Arrests

Marque Martin Rebeckha Daniels Romira Coba Heather Schmidt

Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation in November regarding several stolen checks that were being cashed at a local bank.

During the investigation, investigators received a call from First National Bank regarding individuals in the bank attempting to cash a stolen check.

Heather Schmidt, 28, and Romira Coba, 34, both of Water Valley, were arrested on scene at the First National Bank attempting to cash the stolen check. Investigators conducted further interviews and an investigation on how the two individuals retrieved the checks and discovered that three other individuals were involved in the burglary of a house used for storage in the area of Highway 315.

Austin Shepard, Marque Martin, 31, of Water Valley, and Rebeckha Daniels, 26, of Paris, were all subsequently arrested for Commercial Burglary. Schmidt and Coba were also charged with the Commercial Burglary.

All five individuals were transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given various bonds set by a Justice Court Judge. Schmidt received a $5,000 bond, Coba received a $10,000 bond and is currently being held on an immigration hold. Martin and Daniels both received a $10,000 bond and their bonds were revoked due to being out on previous felony bonds, and Shepard is currently in Panola County Jail awaiting transfer to Lafayette County Jail. His mugshot is not yet available.