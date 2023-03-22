OPD Asks Community for Information to Locate Missing Oxford Man

Curtis Vaughn. Photos provided by OPD

The Oxford Police Department is asking the community for help to locate a missing Oxford man.

Curtis “Maurice” Vaughn was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday.

He is known to be driving a red 2015 Chevrolet Trax LS with a Monroe County tag, number MID 9872.

“We are working with local and statewide authorities in this process and have been in communication with his family,” said OPD public information officer Breck Jones.

Family members on social media have said it’s “very unusual” for Vaughn not to contact family members for an extended period of time.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 662-232-2400.