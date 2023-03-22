Oxford, Lafayette Schools to Host Job Fair

The Oxford and Lafayette County school districts are joining together to host a job fair for students and the general public.

The 2023 Oxford and Lafayette County Career and Job Fair will be held on April 6 at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena off F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway.

The event is open to local high school groups from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then to the general public from 2 to 4 p.m.

Some businesses will be interviewing and hiring on the spot.

Businesses looking for employees are welcome to participate in the event free of charge and should contact Jeff Jones at jjones@oxfordsd.org or jaden.cook@gocommodores.org.

Staff report