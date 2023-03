An Oxford woman faces a felony charge after allegedly driving into a building.

Shatasha Latham

On March 18, the Oxford Police Department responded to the 700 block of Park Lane for a reported vehicle that had crashed into a building.

After investigation, Shatasha Latham, 29, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Felony Malicious Mischief.

Latham was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $2,500 bond.

Staff report